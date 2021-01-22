FAA employee charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

The investigation began after someone told the agency that Strong “had been showing signs of behavioral changes over the last few months including stockpiling items and telling others to get ready for marshal law, rioting, and protesting," the FBI affidavit said.

The FBI was told that Strong had claimed World War III was going to occur on Jan. 6 and that the extremist group QAnon would cover the debt for a new truck he recently had purchased.

The FBI also was told that Strong had hung a flag at his home that said “WW1WGA," which is a QAnon slogan standing for “Where We Go One, We Go All," according to the affidavit.

FBI agents went to Strong's home east of Los Angeles on Jan. 16 and seized two guns belonging to his uncle. Strong told agents that he was inside the Capitol and provided them with photographs and videos he took while inside.

Strong said he didn't do any damage or attack law enforcement and had traveled to Washington, D.C., to see former President Donald Trump speak and to walk during a pro-Trump march.

Strong “adheres strongly to QAnon ideology, admitting to having ‘Q Clearance,' and said he believed that “a new one-party system” called “the Patriot Party” was coming, the affidavit said.