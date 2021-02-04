'Extraordinary' homelessness hearing held in LA's Skid Row

The judge told city and county officials to account for any progress made to address the problems raised in the lawsuit. If politicians can't provide solutions, Carter said he wants to explore what powers the court has to deploy remedies to deal with the crisis — and whether he should use them.

Invoking the 1950s civil rights case Brown vs. Board of Education, Carter said there's strong precedence of the federal courts acting “after a long period of inaction by local government officials.” People of color are disproportionately impacted by homelessness, he said.

City Councilman Mike Bonin said the bureaucratic system “is just fundamentally not designed to meet the level of crisis we're in.” He said the best remedy would be a consent decree, which would effectively end the lawsuit with a settlement giving the judge ultimate power to order the city and county to build shelters and provide services.

While a consent decree could provide politicians some cover for their lack of solutions, allowing them to "hide behind a federal judge,” it's not a magic bullet, said Gary Blasi, professor emeritus of law at University of California, Los Angeles. Any orders made by the judge could ultimately be appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and overturned, he said.