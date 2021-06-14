Extra COVID vaccine may help protect transplant patients

The U.S. hasn’t authorized extra COVID-19 vaccinations. But around the country, a growing number of immune-compromised patients are seeking third doses on their own — the people Hopkins sought to test.

In San Francisco, Gillian Ladd agreed to blood tests before and after an extra dose. The recipient of a kidney and pancreas transplant, Ladd, 48, was terrified to leave her house after learning she had no measurable antibodies despite two Pfizer shots.

With the additional dose, "I had gotten what I needed in order to survive,” Ladd said, but she's still is sticking with masks and other precautions.

“I am being as careful as I possibly can while acknowledging that I’m coming back into the world of the living,” she said.

Further research is needed to tell if a third dose really helps, who's the best candidate and if there are brand differences — plus whether the extra immune stimulation could increase the risk of organ rejection.

But Segev cautions boosters aren't the only possibility. In addition to antibodies, vaccinations normally spur other protections such as T cells that can fend off severe illness. He and several other research groups are testing whether immune-compromised patients get that benefit.