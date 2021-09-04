Extended power outages push Louisiana residents to leave

Wanzie Patterson was one of dozens of people gathered at a recreation center in Marrero — a suburb of New Orleans — to board a bus headed to northern Louisiana. She was with her two kids and two other families who all lived at the same apartment complex in Kenner.

Their apartment suffered roof damage during the hurricane and then the electricity went out. They had tried to stay but without a car, they were walking long distances to get to the food and water distribution points and food was running low.

They were sleeping out on the porch to catch any cool breeze that wafted through but bugs were eating them alive. She was preparing to go “wherever this bus takes us.”

“I’m just thankful that we’re all OK. We have the help now. And from here everything else should get better,” she said. She’s been trying to help her two boys — ages 11 and 18 — understand that their ordeal is almost over, and is also preparing for the possibility of celebrating her youngest son’s birthday on Sept. 8 in a shelter: “I’m trying to keep a smile on his face.”