Explosion collapses part of apartment building near Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, rendering the three-story complex unstable and leaving at least one person injured, authorities said.

Dunwoody Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter said the cause of the explosion was unknown but that Atlanta Gas had received a call from a resident of a strong odor shortly before the mid-afternoon blast. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Carter said 90% of the building had been searched and that officials were in the process of shoring up the rest of the complex so that rescuers could continue searching for anyone who might be trapped inside. He said there were reports of two people being unaccounted for.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.

“This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation,” police wrote.