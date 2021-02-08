Explaining the debate around ‘Latinx’

“It’s something that I see a lot of white progressives use,” Gonzalez said, who represents a Latino-majority district. “It seems to be used more outside of our community than inside.”

What are criticisms associated with ‘Latinx’?

The label has received its fair share of controversy, mainly from critics who say it’s mostly used by English speakers and that it ignores the rules of the Spanish language.

Other criticisms include confusion over how to pronounce it and pluralize it and that it’s not commonly used among older or working-class Latinos.

“Is it going to survive in the long run? Very possibly, but ... maybe not, because it’s got a lot of criticisms,” Gómez said.

Instead, Gómez suggests asking people what term they prefer to be called.

“I hate it,” said Mike Madrid, GOP strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project. “As a political communicator, you need to speak to people where they are ... I don’t think it’s going to be accepted by the average Spanish speaker anytime soon.”

Will it stick?