EXPLAINER: Witnesses relive trauma, guilt over Floyd's death

Generally, witnesses are also compensated for their time and the expense of testifying, including $20 per day in Minnesota plus mileage and meals. They are to be notified when to show up, with any delays minimized. And employers in Minnesota cannot retaliate against witnesses who have to take time off to testify.

WHAT ABOUT THEIR EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING?

Prosecutors have a duty to present the truth in court proceedings, and that can include gut-wrenching testimony from people who witnessed disturbing and distressing events.

At Chauvin's trial, prosecuting attorneys frequently paused when witnesses were overcome, inviting them to take as much time as they needed. Chauvin's attorney often skipped cross-examining witnesses, including a 9-year-old girl.

How much trauma witnesses have to relive on the stand largely depends on the attorneys' strategies and what evidence the judge allows, said University of Iowa law professor Emily Hughes, a criminal law expert. Some may be unavoidable.