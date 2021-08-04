EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?

The number of tenants protected is likely to change, however, since it would stop being applicable in counties that go 14 days without seeing substantial or high levels of coronavirus transmission. Counties that are not covered now, but later experience spikes, would also fall under the moratorium when that happens.

There are concerns among advocates that judges, especially in rural areas, may ignore the CDC moratorium as some did earlier in the pandemic. Already, a lawyer in North Carolina said Wednesday that a judge refused to accept it as a defense because the Administrative Office of the Courts has not provided any guidance on it.

HOW CAN A TENANT USE THE MORATORIUM TO PREVENT AN EVICTION?

Just like the original CDC moratorium, a tenant facing eviction for nonpayment of rent must fill out a form and present it to their landlord or the owner of the property.

The new order makes clear that someone protected by the original CDC order would still be protected. It also says that anyone in court for nonpayment of rent but whose case has not yet been completed would be protected by the order.