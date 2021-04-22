EXPLAINER: Why is Chauvin unlikely to face maximum sentence?

For example, if a defendant is convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman — two crimes against one victim — a judge would issue a sentence on each count, and could rule that they be served at the same time or consecutively, said former Hennepin County chief public defender Mary Moriarty.

That's not the case here, Moriarty said. “This case involved three different theories of the same behavior toward the same person.”

IS THERE ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF THIS?

In another high-profile murder case involving a Minneapolis officer, Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on the third-degree murder conviction, but no penalty was issued for manslaughter.

If Noor's murder charge is tossed out on appeal, which is pending, he would then be sentenced on that lesser count. Likewise, if Chauvin's second-degree murder count is ultimately dismissed, he would be brought back to court for resentencing on the top remaining charge.

WHY IS IT UNLIKELY CHAUVIN WILL GET THE 40-YEAR MAX?