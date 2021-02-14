EXPLAINER: Why impeachment evidence tested TV's standards

The first requirement for FCC action is getting a complaint from the public, which would lead the government body to open an investigation. There have been some complaints, an agency spokesman said Friday. But enforcement is unlikely for several reasons.

The FCC fined ABC and Fox in 2012 after they aired obscenities blurted out during an awards show, but the Supreme Court threw the action out, saying the networks could not have anticipated the language. Networks could argue the same thing with the impeachment trial; it strengthens that point when they “bleeped” out the bad language for later reruns.

The FCC received complaints in 2018 after news programs aired stories about Trump referring to some African and Latin American nations as “s—-hole countries,” but did not take enforcement action.

ARE STANDARDS DIFFERENT FOR NEWS EVENTS?

That's not in the rules. But in practice, that's the case, says Paul Levinson, a professor of communications and media studies at Fordham University. “The FCC doesn't want to get anywhere near what would be considered political censorship,” he said.