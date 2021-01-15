EXPLAINER: Why expansion of vaccine to smokers caused a stir

Teachers in particular raised concerns that smokers could be getting the vaccine before them.

Don't break people down into “Job A versus Job B,” the governor said.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER STATES?

New Jersey, like other states, is using CDC guidelines to determine who is in which category. For instance, the 65-plus cohort and those with medical conditions are grouped together. Smokers are included in the CDC guidance, so this isn't New Jersey's idea.

But what varies by state is when each group receives the vaccine. New Jersey started with health care workers and nursing home staff and residents, then moved on to first-responders like police and firefighters.

Next came seniors and those with medical conditions, but other states have gone in different directions. For example, teachers are eligible in many states as part of what the CDC calls the 1b population, including neighboring New York and Pennsylvania, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation , but not yet in New Jersey.

WHAT'S THE PROBLEM WITH SMOKING ANYWAY?