EXPLAINER: Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots in US?

— Anyone 18 to 64 with a risky job, such as health care, can consider boosters. Prisoners and people living in homeless shelters are also in this group.

WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS?

Serious side effects from the first two Pfizer doses are exceedingly rare, including heart inflammation that sometimes occurs in younger men.

WEREN'T SOME PEOPLE ALREADY ELIGIBLE FOR A THIRD DOSE?

Yes, people with severely weakened immune systems were already eligible to get a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. This group includes people taking immune-suppressing medications and those with diseases that tamp down their immune systems. They didn't have to wait six months to get a third dose.

WHAT IF I GOT MODERNA? CAN I GET A PFIZER BOOSTER?

Not yet. Health officials say they don't have enough data on mix-and-match vaccinations. Moderna has applied to U.S. health regulators for its own booster, one that would be half the dose of the original shots. The Food and Drug Administration is considering that application.

WHAT IF I GOT J&J?