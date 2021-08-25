EXPLAINER: What's happening with Afghanistan evacuations?

The 70,000 evacuees include more than 4,000 American citizens and family members, as well as Afghans who have obtained a limited number of special immigrant visas, which are for people who have worked for the U.S. or NATO as interpreters or in some other capacity. The U.S. is also evacuating Afghans, along with their immediate families, who have applied for the visas but not yet received them, and people who face particular danger from the Taliban. That includes people who worked for the government, members of civil society, journalists and human rights activists.

WHERE ARE THEY GOING?

American citizens and people who already have legal U.S. residency, including those who have been approved for the special immigrant visa, can proceed to the U.S. after a stopover, typically in Qatar or another Gulf nation. Afghans who have applied for but not yet received the special visa, or who are seeking to enter the U.S. as refugees, must first go to a “transit hub” in Europe or Asia for security vetting by U.S. intelligence and law enforcement authorities, according to the White House.