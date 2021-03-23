EXPLAINER: What's going on with the Virginia Parole Board?

WHEN DID THIS HEAT UP?

After the inspector general's office clammed up about its findings, documents began to leak to the press.

News outlets obtained a longer, draft version of the Martin report that contained more critical conclusions about errors made in the case. Officials would not answer questions about the differences, which prompted Republicans to start floating allegations of a cover-up or political interference with the work of the ostensibly independent watchdog.

News outlets also obtained inspector general reports into other inmates' cases, which showed a similar pattern of violations. They painted a picture of a board that for years, or possibly decades, did not properly notify victims.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT A WHISTLEBLOWER?

Jennifer Moschetti, the lead investigator on the parole board matter, sought to come forward to lawmakers as a whistleblower over concerns about how the investigation was being handled.

She was put on leave from her job a few days later and she then sued her boss, Inspector General Michael Westfall, who she alleges took action against her in an effort to insulate himself.