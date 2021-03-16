EXPLAINER: What's behind some Chauvin jury questions?

“A juror with an open mind is the next best thing to a juror that leans in your direction,” Joy said. Gaertner said the question also addresses whether someone can “listen to all the evidence and realize perhaps that it wasn’t really that open and shut.”

PROSECUTOR QUESTION: DO YOU KNOW ANYONE WHO USES HARD DRUGS, AND WHAT IS YOUR OPINION OF PEOPLE WHO USE HARD DRUGS?

The defense is expected to argue that Floyd’s drug use contributed to his death. An autopsy showed Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. The experts agreed that prosecutors want to avoid jurors with strongly negative views of drug users.

Gaertner said that as a prosecutor, “You don’t want the jury judging the victim, you want the jury judging the defendant.” Joy said the question seeks to weed out potential jurors who will "devalue his (Floyd's) life because he used drugs.”

DEFENSE QUESTION: HAVE YOU EVER BEEN IN A POSITION WHERE YOU HAD TO RESOLVE CONFLICT?

For Chauvin's side, acquittal is the obvious goal, but the next best thing is a hung jury.