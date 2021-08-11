EXPLAINER: What's at stake in Boys Scouts bankruptcy case

The Boy Scouts initially estimated that up to 5,000 victims would seek compensation from the proposed settlement fund. Instead, more than 82,000 abuse claims are before the court.

Insurance companies say the passage of time appears to have invalidated tens of thousands of abuse claims, while thousands more claims lacked information that is essential to determining their validity. They have attributed the huge number of complaints to aggressive advertising by attorneys working with for-profit claims aggregators and electronically signing claim forms, sometimes several hundred a day.

The insurance companies argue that the current reorganization plan unlawfully strips them of their rights to question claims and improperly allows the trustee overseeing the victims fund to determine what they owe. They also question a provision allowing expedited payments of $3,500 to resolve abuse claims, no questions asked.

One company, The Hartford, agreed to pay $650 million into the victims fund in exchange for being released from any further obligations. But the Boy Scouts are seeking to back out of that deal, which was signed in April, because victims attorneys say their clients will never support a reorganization plan that includes it.

III. Dissenting Victims Attorneys