EXPLAINER: What's a SPAC, the latest craze on Wall Street?

All these factors give SPAC sponsors a reason to make a deal, regardless of whether it truly makes financial sense for both the company and the investors, critics say. Investors do get a say on management’s acquisition target, voting it up or down, but SPAC investors often consist of Wall Street banks and the SPACs own sponsors, which may stack the deck in favor of a “yes” vote.

Also since SPAC target companies bypass the traditional IPO process — and all the checks and due diligence that comes from it — companies that may not be fully ready to go public are now being listed on stock exchanges.

Since investors do not know the target company ahead of time, SPACs are sometimes referred to as “blank check companies.” It’s this “blank check” issue that has given some on Wall Street pause.

Swiss bank UBS has directed its financial advisors to only recommend SPACs to eligible clients if the bank is an underwriter and therefore has sufficient information about the company to make a recommendation, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s because there is limited information about a SPAC generally available to the public until it actually buys another company.

A spokeswoman at UBS declined to comment.

WHAT DO REGULATORS SAY?