EXPLAINER: What to know about the new Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law that bans most abortions is the biggest curb to the constitutional right to an abortion in decades, and Republicans in other states are already considering similar measures.

The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

Here’s what to know about the new Texas law that took effect Tuesday, which already has abortion clinics in neighboring states reporting a surge in the number of Texas women seeking the procedure:

WHAT DOES THE TEXAS LAW DO?

It allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who “aids or abets” a woman getting the procedure. The law does not make exceptions for rape or incest. The person bringing the lawsuit — who needs to have no connection to the woman getting an abortion — is entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court.

HOW MANY PEOPLE COULD BE AFFECTED BY THE TEXAS LAW?