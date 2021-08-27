EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?

Typical patients have just undergone extensive surgery. Some could have major trauma from a car accident. And, of course, some could be sick with COVID-19. Their lungs are damaged, and they need ventilators. Nurses look after them — but so do pulmonologists, respiratory therapists and infectious disease specialists, among others.

“It’s not just having staff — it’s having the right kind of specialists or the right kind of nurse to be able to care for that individual,” said Nancy Foster, vice president of quality and patient safety policy at the American Hospital Association.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN AN ICU REACHES OR EXCEEDS CAPACITY?

A maxed-out ICU can become a staffing and logistical nightmare.

Nurses who might normally take care of one patient now must keep three or four people alive. Non-ICU staff are brought in to assist. Patients can back up in emergency rooms waiting for an ICU bed to open up. And hospitals are forced to creatively convert space into makeshift ICU units.

At Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Georgia, the crush of COVID-19 patients has led to the recruitment of scores of employees who don’t normally work on patient floors. They included Scott Steiner, the health system’s president and CEO.