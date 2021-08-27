Explainer: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?

ATLANTA (AP) — The latest surge in coronavirus cases is overwhelming many intensive care units, causing hospitals and states to run out of ICU beds in some locations.

Kentucky and Texas broke records this week for COVID-19 hospitalizations, joining a handful of other states that had already reached the same milestone in recent weeks. Arkansas said it ran out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients for the first time since the pandemic began.

Nearly 80% of the country's ICU beds — or about 68,000 — were in use Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And about 30 percent of those beds, or nearly 25,000, were filled by someone with COVID-19.

As states get hammered by the super-transmissible delta variant, the surge has raised questions about what it means for individual patients in places where there are no available beds. Here are some answers:

WHAT IS AN ICU?

ICUs are designed to care for the most acutely ill people. They employ more staff, specialists and equipment to keep patients alive. Machines monitor breathing and heart rates. "Crash carts" are at the ready with defibrillators and intubation tubes if people have trouble breathing or their hearts stop.