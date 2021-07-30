EXPLAINER: What happens after foreclosure moratorium ends

It also takes time to start foreclosure proceedings, at least 120 days per federal law, plus time for court proceedings.

There are likely to be more forced sales than foreclosures, in some cases. That way a bank gets its money back and the delinquent homeowners gets the equity they earned in the home and will walk away without a negative mark on their credit report.

WHEN CAN WE EXPECT FORECLOSURES TO START?

Mortgage industry analytics firm Black Knight expects some foreclosure proceedings to start in September, when the pandemic forbearance plans will come to an end. While roughly 1.75 million homeowners are still in forbearance, that figure is expected to keep decreasing. But still, the firm expects roughly 1 million homeowners to still be seriously delinquent, 90 days or more, on their loans.

WHAT CAN HOMEOWNERS EXPECT IN TERMS OF RELIEF?