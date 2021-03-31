EXPLAINER: Video dominates trial in George Floyd's death

The defense already indicated in pretrial hearings that they will try to show there wasn’t a direct causal link between Chauvin’s actions and Floyd’s death, and that drugs Floyd took and underlying health conditions may have been responsible.

But many legal experts say the video evidence in Chauvin's case is among the most convincing they have ever seen.

“The video in this case is extremely compelling,” said Phil Turner, a Chicago-based lawyer and former federal prosecutor. “If you are the defense, you want jurors to get in the weeds, into issues other than the video. If you are the prosecutors ... you want jurors focused on that video.”

WILL JURORS BE ABLE TO VIEW VIDEO DURING DELIBERATIONS?

Jurors can’t take copies of video into the deliberation room, view it there, and talk about it frame by frame. Under rules of trial procedure in Minnesota, they can ask the judge if they can see video evidence again. If allowed, they can only view it in open court with other trial participants present.

The rule is meant to prevent jurors from fixating on certain evidence to the exclusion of other evidence, explained Mary Moriarty, the former chief public defender for Hennepin County.