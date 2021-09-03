EXPLAINER: The language, reach of new Texas abortion law

OTHER STATES JUMP ON BOARD

It took Ohio nearly a decade to sign off on the abortion ban backed by Porter, but other states eventually got on board, after advocates for similar bans mirrored her tactics lobbying lawmakers and using emotive phrases such as “take heart” or “have a heart.”

Arkansas and North Dakota were among the first states to pass these types of bills in 2013. Iowa became the third in 2018. About two dozen states have since introduced similar measures inside their legislatures, but only Texas' version has been enacted.

NOT THE FIRST TIME ABORTION HAS SPARKED WAR OVER WORDS

Plenty of battles have taken place over politically charged, inaccurate or vague terminology over abortion laws.

“Dismemberment abortion” is a term abortion opponents use to describe dilation and evacuation, a common second trimester abortion method. Others used “partial-birth abortion” to describe what is medically called intact dilation and extraction.

In the fight over fetal cardiac activity in embryos, anti-abortion advocates counter that using such terms dehumanize the unborn.

