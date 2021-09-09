EXPLAINER: Texas law gives limited window for abortions

The state's numbers are in line with the assertion from abortion providers that the law would bar at least 85% of abortions in Texas. In 2020, that would have been about 47,000 abortions.

Abbott, a Republican, made his comments Tuesday at a press conference when asked whether the new law would force someone who was raped to carry the pregnancy to term since it does not require exceptions for rape or incest. He replied: “It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion.”

Abigail Aiken, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin who studies reproductive health, explains that someone may not realize their period is late for a few days or even a week "and that brings you up to about five weeks already.”

“And then after that … you might need some time to make a decision about what you want to do about that pregnancy, and then you have to navigate the obstacle course that Texas law has already put in place when it comes to accessing in-clinic abortion in this state,” Aiken said.

State law requires people seeking an abortion to make at least two visits to an abortion clinic, waiting at least 24 hours to return after the initial visit. Other requirements include ultrasounds and counseling materials.