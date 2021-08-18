EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats and threat of arrest over holdout

Democrat Vikki Goodwin, one of the state legislators who is refusing to return to the Capitol, said a neighbor told her law enforcement showed up to her home last week when she was not there. She said attorneys have advised Democrats that if they're inside their house they simply don't have to answer their door, and if they're approached on the street, to state they're not willing to go with them and that they want to contact their attorney.

“I don’t really want to be confronted with that instance,” Goodwin said. “I’m just staying low.”

Democrat state Rep. Celia Israel, who is back in Texas and still holding out, brushed off the threat of the warrant.

“This is a bunch of horse hockey," she said. "This is all theater."

——

WHAT HAPPENS IF DEMOCRATS KEEP STAYING AWAY?

The latest special session — Republicans' third try at passing the elections bill — runs through the first week of September. After that, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would have to call another 30-day session, which he has promised to do until the legislation reaches his desk.

——

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

