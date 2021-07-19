EXPLAINER: Target list of Israeli hack-for-hire firm widens

After Mexico, the largest share of potential targets were in the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia is reported to be among NSO clients. Also on the list were numbers in France, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan, Morocco and Rwanda.

According to the The Committee to Protect Journalists, there are few effective barriers to prevent autocratic governments from using sophisticated surveillance technology to attempt cowing or silencing a free press.

WHAT DOES NSO SAY?

NSO denies ever maintaining a list of “potential, past or existing targets.” It claims to provide its services only to “vetted government agencies” for use against terrorists and major criminals, and denies any association with Khashoggi’s murder. But the company does not disclose its clients and claims it has ”no visibility" into the data. Security researchers who have studied NSO's activity contest that claim, saying the company directly manages the high-tech spying.

There is no doubt that the NSO software deployment creates various logs and other data that the company can access, said John Scott-Railton, a researcher with Citizen Lab, the University of Toronto-based watchdog that has been tracking Pegasus abuses since 2016.