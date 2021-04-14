EXPLAINER: Reluctant witness won't testify in Chauvin trial

WHAT WAS THE POSITION OF PROSECUTORS ON HALL TESTIFYING?

Prosecutors refused to grant Hall immunity from future charges, which effectively blocked the defense from calling a witness who presumably wouldn't have helped their case. And they questioned the value of Hall testifying if he was going to invoke his right against self-incrimination to every substantive question.

What prosecutors didn't want was the defense asking Hall whether he gave Floyd drugs.

“The state doesn’t want Hall up on the stand with the defense having a field day asking questions he won’t answer, and jurors assuming he is not answering because the answer is ‘yes,‘” said Mike Brandt, a Minnesota defense attorney who has been closely following the trial.

WHAT DID HALL'S LAWYER SAY?

Cousins told Cahill that Hall couldn’t answer any of the defense’s proposed questions because he couldn't afford to place himself in the SUV that night and risk exposing himself to “constructive possession charges.” She pointed out that the vehicle was searched twice and that drugs were recovered both times.

The state also could potentially charge him with third-degree murder under a provision that applies for drug overdoses, she said.