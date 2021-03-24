EXPLAINER: Questions remain after supermarket mass shooting

He had been playing around with a weapon that looked like a “machine gun” about two days earlier, his sister-in-law later told police.

PAST ASSAULT

When he was a high school senior in Arvada 2018, Alissa was convicted of knocking a fellow student to the floor, then climbing on top of him and punching him in the head several times, according to police documents.

Alissa complained that the student had made fun of him and called him “racial names” weeks earlier, according to the affidavit. Alissa was born in Syria, emigrated to the U.S. as a child and is now a U.S. citizen, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. He was sentenced to probation and community service.

A former wrestling teammate told The Associated Press he had a “short fuse,” and got kicked off the team after losing a match and getting so angry he let loose a string of invectives and yelled he would kill everyone.

GUN LAWS