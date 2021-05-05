EXPLAINER: No evidence '3/5 compromise' aimed to end slavery

———

THAT SEEMS BACKWARD. WOULDN'T OPPONENTS OF SLAVERY HAVE WANTED SLAVES COUNTED FULLY, IN RECOGNTION OF THEIR HUMANITY?

Not in a fight over political power — particularly one in which states would be rewarded with larger congressional delegations and more electoral votes for having more people living in slavery.

“States should never get extra credit for extra slaves,” Yale Law School professor Akhil Reed Amar says. Slaves had no political rights, but neither did other groups, including women. But women and children were represented by their husbands and fathers, Amar says, while “slaves are being bought and sold and named."

The debate over how to count slaves was acrimonious at times. Delegates sought a practical solution without which the Constitution might never have been adopted, Gutzman says: James Madison, who put forward the three-fifths formula, “thought the convention could break up if they didn’t resolve this problem."

WHAT WAS THE COMPROMISE'S EFFECT?

Historians widely consider that counting slaves at all for representation significantly enhanced Southern political power. Perhaps the most striking example was the presidential election of 1800.