EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Nothing, until another team attempts to unionize or a player makes an unfair labor practice claim. Abruzzo said that if the NLRB receives another case like the Northwestern one, it would likely be decided differently.

“I don’t think the board can or should punt,” she said.

As employees, players would have the right to form a union — if they choose. Either way, they would be entitled to the protections afforded other private sector employees.

SO WHAT'S THE PROBLEM?

The schools say paying top athletes will create an imbalance within teams and drain money from non-revenue sports like field hockey and fencing. Paying players at private schools — or even some of them — and not public ones would also create a competitive imbalance.

But critics of the NCAA model note that is exactly what happens in any industry subject to the free market.

WHAT CAN THE NCAA DO ABOUT IT?

The NCAA, which oversees some 450,000 athletes, denied that they are employees.