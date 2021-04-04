EXPLAINER: Legion of Chauvin prosecutors, each with own role

When an 18-year-old witness, Alyssa Funari, began to cry, Eldridge told her to take her time and offered a tissue.

“Is this difficult for you to talk about?” Eldridge asked. “Do you need a minute?”

IS THERE A DRAWBACK TO USING SO MANY DIFFERENT PROSECUTORS?

St. Louis University School of Law professor Sue McGraugh said she sought to make a personal connection with jurors when she was a prosecutor. She said she's rarely seen a case with so many prosecutors, and that it carries some risk.

“It’s unusual because, as someone who has tried a lot of cases, you do want the jury to form some sort of attachment to someone on the legal team,” McGraugh said.

SO, WHY SO MANY?

It’s evidence of the stakes in the trial that Daly called “possibly one of the most important cases ever in the United States and possibly the world.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appointed Attorney General Keith Ellison to handle the prosecution just days after Floyd's death, and Ellison vowed to utilize whatever resources were necessary.