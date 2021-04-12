EXPLAINER: Judge lets jury decide Floyd's remark about drugs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd said Monday that he'll leave it up to the jury to sort out whether Floyd yelled “I ate too many drugs” or “I ain’t do no drugs” as three officers pinned him to the ground.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill made the ruling as attorneys argued over whether to allow the testimony of a use-of-force expert for the prosecution, Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina Law School. Prosecutors wanted him to testify from an academic perspective on whether Chauvin used reasonable force and about national policing standards.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher also asked Cahill to allow Stoughton to tell the jury about his separate analysis of what Floyd said in the audio clip that was played for the jury last Wednesday. He said Stoughton would testify that he couldn't tell what Floyd said, despite listening several times. The prosecutor also wanted to play the jury a slowed-down, subtitled version of the clip to back up the professor's testimony.