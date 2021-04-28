EXPLAINER: Is it legal to shoot suspects in the back?

From the videos, it seemed clear Alvarez had his back turned to the officer at the moment the six-year veteran of the force fired. As Alvarez’s knees buckle after he was shot, his gun flies out of his hand and lands several few away.

What's not clear is whether Alvarez might have been starting to turn as he was shot. Catanzara claimed Alvarez was turning in the direction of the officer.

WHAT ARE THE RELAVANT LAWS?

For decades, officers were authorized to shoot suspects in the back to keep them from evading arrest. The killing of 15-year-old Edward Garner in 1974 changed that.

The case involved Memphis police officer Elton Hymon responding to a report of a prowler when he saw Garner running from a burglarized home. Hymon later told investigators he didn't think Garner was armed but shot him in the back of the head anyway to stop him from getting away. The shooting was deemed justified.