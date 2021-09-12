EXPLAINER: If Newsom recall fails, no winning candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) — California voters are being asked to weigh in on two questions in Tuesday's recall election for Gov. Gavin Newson. But it’s possible The Associated Press will only declare the winner in one of the races.

Here’s a look at how AP plans to handle the calls in an election with some unusual mechanics.

TWO QUESTIONS, BUT ONLY ONE MAY MATTER

Forty-six candidates are on the ballot to replace Newsom but it won't matter who comes in first unless the effort to remove the first-term Democrat succeeds.

California voters are being asked these two questions: Should Newsom be removed from office, yes or no, and who should replace him? If a majority votes yes on Newsom’s removal, the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question would become governor for the final year of Newsom's term.

But if the recall fails, the question of who would replace him would be irrelevant.

That's why The Associated Press will only declare a winner among the replacement candidates if the vote to recall Newsom is successful.