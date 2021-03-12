EXPLAINER: How will US make more shots available by May 1?

Securing a slot to get the vaccine has been maddening for many. And that's with only a sliver of the population eligible. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 4 in 10 Americans think the process has been poor. Biden says his administration will have a nationwide website up and running by May 1 to show people where the vaccine is can be found. There will be a phone center available by that time too to assist with tracking down doses. The federal government will also work with local agencies to improve their sign-up sites. The president says the goal is “no more searching day and night for an appointment.”