EXPLAINER: How will jury deliberations work in Chauvin case?

WHAT IF CHAUVIN JURORS HAVE QUESTIONS?

They can send a question to the judge in writing. In most cases, the judge will refer jurors back to their jury instructions. The jurors won't get any new evidence.

Typically, the jurors, defendant, attorneys for both sides and the judge return to the courtroom where the jury's questions are read and answered on the record. But in this case jury questions will be answered over Zoom. Cahill said he doesn't want to move the jury around and doesn't want people coming and going from the courthouse. He didn't say publicly if this was due to the pandemic, the high-profile nature of the case, or both.

Chauvin and the attorneys do not need to be at the courthouse during deliberations.

WHAT'S IT LIKE TO WAIT?

“Any trial lawyer will tell you that the time waiting for a jury to come back are the longest hours of any day,” Osler said. “And I think the whole country is going to share that feeling on this one.”

A HUGE RESPONSIBILITY

The jurors selected for the case said they could weigh the evidence fairly and impartially. And the judge reminded them of that as they embarked on deliberations.