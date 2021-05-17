EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP?

Permanent Ohio residents who are between 12 and 17 years of age and have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson&Johnson vaccine by the Sunday before the weekly Wednesday drawing are eligible to enter the lottery.

The winner can put the scholarship, which includes room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university of their choice. Children can enter on their own but parents or guardians would have to verify their eligibility.

ARE YOU ELIGIBLE IF YOU ARE AN OHIO RESIDENT BUT RECEIVED THE VACCINE IN ANOTHER STATE?

Yes. If you are an Ohio permanent resident, regardless of where you got your vaccine, you will be eligible for the drawing.

“We don't care where you got your vaccine,” McCloud said. “As long as we can verify it through some combination of your vaccination card or the vaccine provider, you are more than eligible.”

HOW MANY TIMES CAN YOU ENTER YOUR NAME?