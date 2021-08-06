EXPLAINER: How leagues investigate gambling allegations

"It absolutely has to be expanded beyond this one line," US Bets sports betting analyst Chris Altruda said of the NHL policy. “There’s a wide latitude of what a player conceivably can and cannot do to that end.”

Altruda and other experts wondered if leagues will expand to preventing players from betting on any sport. Declan Hill, a professor at the University of New Haven who has written extensively about match fixing and corruption, takes it one step further.

“Part of the price of being a professional athlete should be: You're not allowed to gamble,” Hill said, referring to any sport and casino wagering. “That’s going to be immensely difficult but, it’s one of those things that have to be done because I’ve seen the credibility of sports destroyed around the world.”

Q: WHAT GOES INTO AN INVESTIGATION?

The first step, Hill said, is finding out where a player is placing bets.

“Most of the action is handled by illegal sportsbooks,” he said. "Get into that and get them knowing that and make sure that the player produces his phone records and his payments, so you can see where the money is going in and out and you can see where the payments are coming from.”