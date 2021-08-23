EXPLAINER: How did Tennessee flooding downpour fall so fast?

Dorian Burnette, a University of Memphis associate professor in earth sciences, said climate change has “put the atmosphere on steroids," offering a “more robust way to get super heavy rainfall rates out of thunderstorms now when you get the right meteorological setup."

"We're probably going to see more of these events as time goes along and as the Earth continues to warm," Burnette said.

A federal study found man-made climate change doubles the chances of the types of heavy downpours that in August 2016 dumped 26 inches (66 centimeters) of rain around Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Those floods killed at least 13 people and damaged 150,000 homes.

HOW RARE WAS TENNESSEE'S FLOODING?

Hurley said her region of Tennessee has seen four significant flood events recently, happening nearly every six months. She noted floods once expected maybe every 100 years happened last September south of Nashville and in March closer to the city.

Even so, Hurley said the rainfall over the weekend was exceedingly rare.

Waverly has endured other floods in the last decade or so, including in 2010 and 2019. The February 2019 flooding brought 10 to 12 inches of rain over two days. The weekend's storms exceeded that amount of rainfall over an eight- to 12-hour period, Hurley said.

