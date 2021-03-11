EXPLAINER: Ex-cop trial to include 'spark of life' on Floyd

The Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors could present evidence that a murder victim was “not just bones and sinews covered with flesh, but was imbued with the spark of life. The prosecution has some leeway to show that spark and present the victim as a human being as long as it is not an "attempt to invoke any undue sympathy or inflame the jury’s passions.”

HOW IS SPARK-OF-LIFE TESTIMONY RELEVANT?

Victim statements about the impact a crime has had on their lives are common during the sentencing portion of trials across the country. But allowing the introduction of deep biographical information about a victim ahead of a verdict appears to be unique to Minnesota.

The idea is to use witnesses to present a victim as a human being, essentially allowing the victim to speak from beyond the grave, legal observers say.

“This puts some personal nature back into the case for somebody who's treated so impersonally in an unfortunately biased system,” Frank told Cahill.

Defense attorneys counter that the doctrine allows prosecutors to play on jurors' emotions and contributes nothing to jurors' understanding of the crime.