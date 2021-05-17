EXPLAINER: Do I still have to wear a mask? What about kids?

WHAT ABOUT KIDS?

Children who haven't been vaccinated should still wear masks and keep 6 feet apart. The CDC recommends masks for children age 2 and older in public settings and when with people outside their household. Masks are also advised in schools. That won't change for the rest of this school year and “we’ll be working on school guidance for the fall,” Walensky said on Fox. Child care and camp guidance will also be updated, she said.

She noted that some children may not understand why they have to wear a mask if the rest of the family isn't. “I think that that’s going to have to be a family by family decision,” she said on NBC's “Meet the Press.”

CAN I STILL WEAR A MASK ANYWAY?

Sure. Even though the guidance has changed, “there’s no need for everybody to start ripping off their masks,” Walensky said on NBC.

“Those behaviors are going to be really hard to change, and there is no mandate to take it off," she said. “What we’re saying is, now this is safe.”

WHO'S GOING TO BE CHECKING?