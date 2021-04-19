EXPLAINER: Did mask hamper Chauvin's image at murder trial?

“He didn’t care. It seemed as if he didn’t care what we were saying,” said 18-year-old Darnella Frazier, one of several witnesses who testified through tears.

Chauvin didn't show any obvious emotion during the videos or testimony as he scribbled notes on a notepad. But it was difficult to see if he was affected because the bottom half of his face was obscured by his mask.

“I wonder if watching these videos causes him some pain and agony? I don’t know,” Joseph Daly, emeritus professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, told The Associated Press during the trial.

WHY IS A DEFENDANT'S REMORSE IMPORTANT?

Research by legal scholars has shown that defendants who appear remorseful may have an advantage with juries.

“People who look more angry are more likely to be viewed as being a criminal,” said Kim MacLin, a professor at the University of Northern Iowa who specializes in psychology and law.