EXPLAINER: Decision on 'hobble' is at issue in Chauvin trial

It's considered a maximal restraint technique, Arradondo testified Monday. So when a hobble is used, he said, a supervisor must respond to the scene. Suspects are supposed to be rolled onto their sides because they can have difficulty breathing if they’re left prone on their back or stomach. They cannot be transported in a hobble, per departmental policy.

WHY DOES IT MATTER FOR THE DEFENSE?

There's been a lot of testimony about the continuum of force, and how much force is reasonable, depending on how hard a suspect is resisting. Under cross-examination from defense attorney Eric Nelson, Arradondo agreed that officers are trained to constantly reevaluate. Sometimes they need to back off the use of force; sometimes they need to to step it up. The chief seemed to indicate that by deciding not to use the hobble, the officers were doing just that — backing off on force.

Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant serving as a prosecution use-of-force expert, echoed that idea Tuesday, though the main thrust of his testimony was that the officers used excessive force overall.

“I would believe that they felt that he was starting to comply and his aggression was starting to cease,” Stiger said.