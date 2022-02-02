Explainer: COVID vaccines for kids under 5: What's next?

Pfizer on Tuesday asked the U.S. to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, potentially opening the way for the very youngest Americans to start receiving shots as early as March.In an extraordinary move, the Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply earlier than the companies had planned.The nations 19 million children under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. Many parents have been pushing for an expansion of shots to toddlers and preschoolers, especially as the omicron wave sent record numbers of youngsters to the hospital.If the FDA agrees, Pfizer shots containing just one-tenth of the dose given to adults could be dispensed to children as young as 6 months. Pfizer said Tuesday it had started submitting its data to the FDA and expects to complete the process in a few days.An open question is how many shots those youngsters will need. Pfizer is testing three shots after two of the extra-low doses turned out to be strong enough for babies but not for preschoolers, and the final data from the study isnt expected until late March.That means the FDA may consider whether to authorize two shots for now, with potentially a third shot being cleared later if the study supports it.The FDA said Tuesday it will convene a panel of independent researchers and physicians in mid-February to help review the Pfizer data. The agency isnt required to follow the panelists' advice but their input is a key step in publicly vetting vaccine safety and effectiveness.The FDAs ultimate decision could come within the month but that isnt the only hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has to sign off.The Biden administration has been trying to speed the authorization of COVID-19 shots for children, contending vaccinations are critical for opening schools and day care centers and keeping them open, and for freeing up parents from child care duties so they can go back to work.Yet vaccination rates have been lower among children than in other age groups. As of last week, just 20% of kids ages 5 to 11 and just over half of 12- to 17-year-olds were fully vaccinated, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Nearly three-quarters of adults are fully vaccinated.While young children are far less likely than adults to get severely ill from the coronavirus, it can happen, and pediatric COVID-19 infections are higher than at any other point in the pandemic.What were seeing right now is still a lot of hospitalizations and unfortunately some deaths in this age group, said Dr. Sean OLeary of the University of Colorado, who is on the AAP's infectious disease committee. If the FDA clears vaccinations for these youngsters, thats going to be really important because all of those hospitalizations and deaths essentially are preventable.For kids under 5, Pfizers study is giving participants two shots three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least two months later. The company is testing whether the youngsters produce antibody levels similar to those known to protect teens and young adults.In December, Pfizer announced that children under 2 looked to be protected but that the antibody response was too low in 2- to 4-year-olds. It's not clear why, but one possibility is that the extra-low dose was a little too low for the preschoolers.Since the preliminary results showed the shots were safe, Pfizer added a third dose to the testing in hopes of improving protection.Given how well boosters are working for older age groups, it makes some sense that younger children could benefit from a third shot, O'Leary said. I certainly can understand where both the company and the FDA are coming from in terms of wanting to move this along, anticipating that theres going to be a third dose down the line.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Parents who thought their children under 5 would have to wait several more months for COVID-19 vaccinations instead just might get them as early as March. Here's what needs to happen first, and some things to expect if they do become available in the U.S.
Government review
Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years. The FDA will review the application and convene a panel of outside advisers in mid-February to debate the data. The FDA will use that advice in deciding whether the new doses are safe and effective enough for the youngest children.
But that's not the last step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will gather its own expert panel to help decide if the shots should be recommended for this age group — and if so, for all of them or only those at higher risk from COVID-19.
Special shots
Shots for children in this age group are one-tenth the size of the adult doses. That's even smaller than the doses given for 5- to 11-year-olds, which are one-third the dose. Pfizer will have to specially bottle the extra-low doses so vaccine providers don't mix them up with the two other dosages already being used.
Two doses or three?
Here's where this gets complicated. In December, Pfizer announced a setback: Preliminary study results showed two of the extra-low doses appeared strong enough to protect babies but weren't strong enough for 2- to 4-year-olds. The company added a third shot to the study, but results are not expected until late March.
Still, the FDA took the highly unusual step of urging Pfizer to apply now for a two-dose series with potentially a third shot added later. During the FDA advisory committee meeting, the public will get its first look at any new evidence of whether two extra-low doses are working better than initially expected among the preschoolers.
If cleared, where would shots be given?
While the government expanded pharmacists' ability to vaccinate children during the pandemic, shots for the youngest children primarily are given in pediatricians' offices.
What about kids younger than 6 months?
There are no plans to test shots in newborns.
Will the shots be in high demand?
Vaccinations have been lower among children than in other age groups, a pattern likely to continue with kids under 5. As of last week, just 20% of kids ages 5 to 11 and just over half of 12- to 17-year-olds were fully vaccinated, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Nearly three-quarters of adults are fully vaccinated. While COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has caused record numbers of child hospitalizations.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19
Most people who get infected with the coronavirus recover within a few weeks. However, some continue to experience symptoms weeks or even months after they are infected. They have what are known as
long-haul symptoms of COVID-19. As such, they are sometimes called COVID-19 long-haulers. Sometimes, even patients who had a mild or asymptomatic coronavirus infection can become long-haulers.
Scientists want to learn more about who becomes a long-hauler and why. This knowledge can help shape public policy, and determine the best standards of care and precautions to prevent viral transmission of the disease.
An advocacy group called Patient-Led Research for COVID-19 released its first
report in May 2020, to provide an in-depth look at the experiences of more than 600 COVID-19 long-haulers. Susannah Fox, who studies online communities of patients with chronic conditions, told MIT Technology Review in August 2020 that such patient groups will be more important to health professionals, particularly during crises such as the coronavirus, that cause health professionals to be overwhelmed.
“The future of health care and technology is being built on such communities,” Fox said. She added that some of the earliest users of online bulletin boards and other online communities were patients with chronic diseases.
Cognitive FX compiled a list of long-term COVID-19 symptoms based on research and data from experts at institutions across the world, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic, Northwestern University, and New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University.
Altered sense of smell and taste
Among 100 people who presented to Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s
Neuro-COVID-19 clinic in Chicago, with symptoms compatible with the Infectious Diseases Society of America COVID-19 guidelines, 59% reported dysgeusia, or an impaired sense of taste, and 55% reported anosmia, or an altered sense of smell. The patients were seen at the hospital, which operates in a partnership with Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, an average of five to six months after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. Dysgeusia and anosmia may be the result of viral invasion of the olfactory cortex, the part of the brain associated with the sense of smell and taste.
Difficulty breathing
Dyspnea, or difficulty breathing, is the most common long-haul symptom of COVID-19. More than 40% to almost 70% of patients with COVID-19 report having trouble breathing 60 to 100 days after diagnosis or hospitalization. Dyspnea has been linked to viral damage of the alveolar and epithelial cells in the lungs, and inflammatory damage to vascular cells. Researchers have found
corticosteroids may help some long-haul COVID-19 patients with residual lung inflammation or persistent inflammatory interstitial lung disease.
Memory issues
Cognitive impairment after COVID-19 recovery can present as trouble with concentration, memory, understanding words and language, and/or executive function. These cognitive difficulties may be the result of damage to the hippocampus, the part of the brain that plays an important role in learning and memory. Damage to the hippocampus may put people with COVID-19 long-haul symptoms at risk for the hippocampal-related degeneration characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.
More frequent blood clots
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can make blood cells more likely to
coagulate, or clump and form clots. Specifically, heart damage caused by COVID-19 is likely the result of clots in the small vessels, or capillaries, in the heart. The risk of blood clots in those with long-haul COVID-19 may be associated with damage from severe inflammation, although scientists don’t know how long the inflammation can persist. Doctors might want to treat blood clots in those with long-haul COVID-19 with low-molecular weight heparin and direct oral anticoagulants versus vitamin K antagonists, because patients taking vitamin K antagonists need frequent blood tests to monitor medication levels.
Trouble sleeping
Patients with long-haul COVID-19 may develop or will continue to experience neuropsychiatric symptoms, including insomnia, or sleeplessness, for months after they are initially infected. These symptoms may be the result of
nerve cell damage due to inflammation. Levels of immune system activation are directly associated with cognitive and behavioral changes. Although little compelling evidence exists that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infects neurons, autopsies have found evidence that the virus causes changes in the brain that promote inflammation in nerve cells and blood vessels in the brain. Inflammaging, the chronic low-level brain inflammation that develops with age, may also play a role in the persistent psychiatric effects of COVID-19.
Lightheadedness
Dizziness, sometimes called vertigo, has long been associated with
viral infections. So researchers are not really surprised that studies from around the world have found vertigo is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. Scientists in Pakistan believe that the coronavirus enters the nervous system via the circulatory system, and binds to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptors in the lining of the capillaries in the brain. Hypoxia, or insufficient oxygen delivery, and damage caused by blood clots and inflammation are other possible ways nervous system damage can cause vertigo in those with long-haul COVID-19.
Strain after physical or mental work
Scientists do not know much about what causes post-COVID-19 fatigue, also called
post-exertional malaise or chronic fatigue/myalgic encephalopathy, following viral infection. One possible explanation is that while the body fights off the coronavirus, the immune system releases proteins that promote inflammation and can stimulate the immune response. These proteins are called cytokines, and they are also responsible for the symptoms of post-COVID-19 fatigue. However, cytokine levels sometimes do not return to normal and cause ongoing symptoms.
Chest pain and heart palpitations
Viral infection, inflammation and the immune response, and a decrease in the number of, or downregulation of, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptors may be the root cause of
chest pain and heart palpitations in those with long-haul COVID-19. Infection, inflammation, and the downregulation of ACE2 receptors damage the heart muscle; the pericardium, or the sac around the heart; and the conduction system that controls the heartbeat by conducting electrical impulses through the heart. Scarring of the heart muscle can lead to palpitations, or arrhythmias, as can cytokines, which are proteins that stimulate the immune response and promote inflammation.
