EXPLAINER: Courtroom technology on display in Chauvin trial

Cahill and the attorneys also use a system of headphones and microphones that allows them to speak privately and remain socially distanced, instead of approaching the judge's bench.

IS SUCH COURTROOM TECHNOLOGY TYPICAL?

The pandemic has forced many courts to quickly embrace technology, and some hope those positive experiences will inspire more attorneys to use tech tools as they return to courtrooms.

But many attorneys don't have the time and resources to prepare a presentation to the level of detail seen in the Chauvin case, said Jessica Silbey, a professor at the Boston University School of Law.

Michael Moore, the Beadle County State’s Attorney in eastern South Dakota, said cost is the top deterrent for many attorneys, followed by discomfort.

Moore said he frequently uses software to create timelines, display documents and other visual evidence in cases. He believes it's easier for jurors to follow his arguments and it saves time at trial compared to old-school handouts of photos or documents.