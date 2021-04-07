EXPLAINER: Could mask hamper ex-officer's image with jurors?

She noted that Chauvin already has a “remorse deficit" due to his actions during Floyd's arrest, adding, “That look on his face as captured in the video is so powerful."

Defense attorneys often try to cast defendants in a positive way by making sure they are wearing a suit that fits, getting them to smile at breaks in proceedings or asking their family or friends to appear in the courtroom.

Chauvin's defense attorney usually touches him on the shoulder when he's introduced to the jury at the beginning of each day, when Chauvin is also allowed to briefly take his mask off.

Daly said it's a way for the attorney to send a subtle message to jurors: “I'm not afraid of this guy.”

WILL CHAUVIN TESTIFY?

Legal experts say that Chauvin's defense attorney has a lot to weigh in deciding whether to put Chauvin on the stand, but one factor could be showing a different side to the former officer. Witnesses are allowed to take their masks off while they testify.

Pacyga, the defense attorney, said as he thinks the defense's strategy could be headed towards having Chauvin testify, especially if they feel there is a chance of getting him acquitted of the charges.