EXPLAINER: Argentina soccer chaos over Brazil quarantine row

Rather than deporting the players as Anvisa said was in their powers, quarantine was recommended.

Despite media coverage questioning how the players were free to play, the game started with Lo Celso and Romero and Martinez in action. The game lasted only seven minutes before Anvisa officials walked on the pitch to remove the four players in question.

Just how much did FIFA's match delegate know about the quarantine dispute with the Brazilian authorities and could there have been an intervention to stop the players in dispute featuring in the game? Now FIFA's disciplinary committee will analyse the reports from the match delegate and referee.

Brazil remained on the pitch under instructions of the coach and the team held a training session. Argentina went back to its locker room and stayed there for hours until heading straight to the airport.

THE SUSPENDED GAME

The score was 0-0 when the match was stopped. CONMEMBOL says it was suspended, rather than abandoned. But it's clear the game won't be resumed this week — with further games on Thursday night for the teams. If Argentina is found to be at fault, Brazil will likely be awarded a 3-0 victory by default, helping its bid to qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar.