Experts: Impact of Chauvin case on policing yet to be seen

“And if it does, it’s a good thing,” Cramer said. “Anyone that’s been in this game long enough knows that it comes down to hiring practices and training, but at the end of the day it’s a certain officer in a certain situation. And I don’t see these situations ending anytime soon.”

Knowing that their encounters could be captured on cellphone video also could give officers pause, experts said. Minneapolis police originally said Floyd died in a medical incident. But video shot by 17-year-old Darnella Frazier showed Chauvin ignoring Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breath and continuing to press his knee into Floyd's neck even after the Black man was dead.

But Kirk Burkhalter, a criminal law professor at New York Law School and a former 20-year New York Police Department detective, said police are being asked to do too much, especially in situations involving people with mental health issues or minor crimes. Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store.