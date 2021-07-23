Expert: Slain Uber rider's DNA found under suspect's nails

The victim's DNA also was likely found on a sock and a bandanna belonging to Rowland, as well as on a bladed multitool alleged to be the murder weapon, Dewane told jurors.

Both Rowland and Josephson's DNA were likely identified on gloves found in a trash can at the home of Rowland's girlfriend at the time, Dewayne said.

Though Josephson's fingernails also were swabbed, testing did not indicate Rowland's DNA was present, the forensic scientist said. The tests did indicate DNA belonging to two male individuals under some of the victim's fingernails.

Rowland's attorneys have said that although Josephson appeared to fight back against her attacker, none of Rowland’s DNA was found on her body, and no visible marks were found on Rowland after his arrest.

SLED agent Eric Grabsky testified earlier Friday on cellphone data showing Rowland's phone connected with cell towers in the Five Points area at the time of Josephson's disappearance. The data showed Rowland's phone then moved toward the area where Josephson's body was eventually found.

