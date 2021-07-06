Expert: Newspaper gunman is autistic and delusional with OCD

Prosecutors, who are seeking life without possibility of parole, also have experts they plan to call who believe Ramos is criminally responsible.

Yeager, a clinical psychologist, gave examples in court of how the disorders have shown themselves in Ramos over the years, based on screenings and evaluations during 15 hours of interviews over three days with him, a phone conversation with a former friend and Ramos' sister.

Some of the examples Yeager cited came from the 41-year-old's years in elementary school, when a friend described him as a “rigid thinker” who tended to dress the same way every day and lined up action figures meticulously.

The friend also knew Ramos when he returned for high school after a period of living in England with his family, Yeager said. The friend described Ramos as a changed person who would go on “ranting about different things.”

She also testified of about 20 rituals or obsessive thoughts that Ramos described to her. Yeager said Ramos told her that in high school he felt painfully aware of his presence around other people — and felt he was somehow infringing on other people in face-to-face encounters. As a result, he avoided being around people.